1 Person Seriously Injured In Pickup, Semi-Truck Crash In Lyon Township

LYON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – One person has been seriously injured from a crash Monday morning in western Oakland County. Police say a pickup and semi crashed at Grand River and South Hill Road in Lyon Township causing the injury.
The truck driver had to be rescued from his rig.
One person was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.
WWJ Traffic tipsters say westbound Grand River is closed at Old Plank Road as an on-site investigation continues.
