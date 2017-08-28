TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Demi Lovato Won The Weekend According To Social Media [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have arrived at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip for their much-hyped 154-pound fight.

McGregor came sporting a shorter haircut than he had in the days leading up to the fight, with his girlfriend behind him pushing their 3-month-old baby in a stroller.

Demi Lovato sang the national anthem.

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 26: Singer Demi Lovato performs the national anthem prior to the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mayweather is guaranteed $100 million for his night’s work, and could make double that if the pay-per-view buys are strong as expected. McGregor’s guarantee with the Nevada State Athletic Commission is $30 million.

There are two more fights on the undercard before the main event begins. There will also be two national anthems, with the U.S. version sung by Demi Lovato and the Irish anthem by Imelda May.

