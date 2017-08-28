Hurricane Harvey Touches Home Of Detroit Lions With Many Houston Connections

DETROIT (WWJ) – Several Detroit Lions players and coaches with ties to Houston have been keeping touch with friends and family dealing with Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath.

Glover Quin says his wife and three kids are okay for now, but could be trapped in their southwest Houston suburb over the next few days with more rain in the area. [Latest Photos]

“It’s been some really, really long nights, you know, staying up, making sure that they are good but she’s done a great job, this is her first hurricane — she’s from Albuquerque (New Mexico) — she’s done a great job dealing with everything, but it’s tough,” said Quin.

Quin plans to get to the Houston area after the Lions’ final preseason game on Thursday. There’s a chance, says WWJ’s Tony Ortiz, that coach Caldwell could let Quin go earlier — assuming he can get a flight into the area.

While other Lions players have friends and relative in the area that are safe or have avoided serious losses, the fiancée of tight end Eric Ebron needed to evacuate.

Two of the Lions’ assistant coaches had earlier stints with the Houston Texans.