Kitten Rescued From Storm Drain Needs A Name; You Can Help!

EATON COUNTY (WWJ) – A kitten rescued from a storm drain now faces a new predicament — she needs a name.

kitten naming credit eatoncty Kitten Rescued From Storm Drain Needs A Name; You Can Help!

This kitten, rescued from a storm drain, needs a name. (Credit/Eaton County)

The cat, who shall go nameless, was lifted from a drain in early August by the Delta Township Fire Department and animal control checked her out to make sure she was okay.

Here’s where you can play a part — you can vote to name her and to make it easier the choices are been narrowed to these:

A) Poppy
B) Stormy
C) Hope
D) Delta

She’s been adopted by a member of the dispatch team — and needs to have a name picked before her visit to the vet early next month.

So what do you think? Is she a Poppy, Stormy, Hope or Delta? You can vote here on the first responders Facebook page. Be sure to cast your vote by Tuesday, Sept. 5.

 

 

