New Rules: Only Some Deer Parts Can Be Brought Into Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – If you’re a hunter who shoots deer or related animals in other states, be advised that there are new rules about bringing their parts into Michigan.

The tougher regulations are intended to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease among Michigan’s deer, elk and moose.

The illness attacks the central nervous system of animals in the deer family and can eventually kill them.

Nine free-ranging deer in Michigan have tested positive since April 2015.

Under the new rules, hunters who kill a deer in any other state or Canadian province can bring only certain parts into Michigan. Among them are hides, deboned meat, quarters, finished taxidermy products, cleaned teeth and antlers.

The Department of Natural Resources says violators can be fined and have the animal confiscated.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

