FBI: Woman Dressed As Nuns Try To Rob Pennsylvania Bank

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania’s Poconos.

Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller. But they left without taking anything.

Each woman was wearing a black nun’s habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.

The FBI is investigating and posted bank surveillance photos on Twitter.

