BELFOR Property Restoration Signs On As Landmark Partner For Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT – As Little Caesars Arena moves ever closer to its opening, Olympia Entertainment today announced BELFOR Property Restoration has signed on as a Landmark-level partner. As a Landmark partner, BELFOR Property Restoration will have maximum visibility at Little Caesars Arena, through complete partner integration with The Detroit Red Wings and Olympia Entertainment. The multi-year agreement begins with the 2017-18 event season.

BELFOR Property Restoration will be the naming rights partner of the BELFOR Training Center (Red Wings practice facility), which will also be the home to the Little Caesars AAA Hockey club. Established by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1968, the Little Caesars Amateur Hockey program celebrates its 50th anniversary season in 2017-18 and has provided opportunities for tens of thousands of youngsters to play the great game of hockey over the years. Hundreds have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, universities and top junior leagues throughout North America.

The partnership also includes exterior signage on the entrance to the Training Center and branding throughout the space. In addition, BELFOR Property Restoration will have an in-ice logo at Little Caesars Arena main center ice.

Birmingham-based BELFOR Property Restoration’s global headquarters has been providing clients 24/7 disaster recovery and emergency property restoration services for more than 70 years. The Little Caesars Arena Landmark sponsorship reflects BELFOR Property Restoration’s continuing commitment to the city in which it was founded.

BELFOR Property Restoration works with insurance companies to get customers back up and running as quickly and efficiently as possible when a home or business suffers from manmade or natural disasters caused by elements such as fire, water, mold or storm damage.

“We are delighted to have BELFOR Property Restoration as a long-term partner,” said Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “It’s a familiar, family-owned and Detroit-based company success story, much like the Ilitch family and Ilitch companies. We’re proud to have a company so committed to the city associated with Little Caesars Arena.”

BELFOR Property Restoration joins Anheuser-Busch, Comerica Bank, Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, Huntington, Labatt, Meijer and St. Joseph Mercy Health System as Landmark Partners at the new arena.

“We’re proud to build on our existing relationship with the Ilitch family and Olympia Entertainment through our landmark sponsorship,” said Sheldon Yellen, BELFOR Property Restoration CEO. “Little Caesars Arena is going to be one of the finest arenas in the world, right here in our own backyard. This is a great opportunity to connect with the fans, residents and businesses in Detroit to support the Detroit Red Wings, and the unbelievable entertainment that will come as a result of this amazing building.”