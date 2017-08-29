TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford Now The Highest Paid Player In NFL

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is now the highest paid player in the NFL.

The 29-year-old reportedly agreed to a $135 million, five-year contract extension with team officials Monday night — worth $27 million per season. That eclipses the five-year, $25 million per year deal signed just a couple of months ago by the Oakland Raiders’ Derek Carr.

According to reports, $92 million of Stafford’s extension is guaranteed money, which is one of the highest guaranteed money deals in the NFL history.

The deal keeps Stafford — who was entering the last year of his $53 million, three-year deal — under contract through the 2022 season.

 

 

