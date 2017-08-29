TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Twitter Flooded With Jokes As Melania Trump Wears Heels To See Harvey

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump walks on high heels to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on August 29, 2017 en route to Texas to view the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. (credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

As a former fashion model, Melania Trump certainly knows how to dress — but maybe not quite for this occasion.

Photos and video snapped of the First Lady beside President Donald Trump Monday evening showed the couple clad in khaki and black as they departed for Texas to survey relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. [Read more].

While all may agree it’s great that they’re going, the Internet on Tuesday seemed have much more to say about the First Lady’s attire — particularly her spiky 5-inch stiletto heels — as Twitter flooded with jokes.

Here are just a few:

To be fair, reports out later Tuesday stated she’d changed on the plane into sensible sneakers. Good call.

Melania Trump’s office, in a statement released to CNN, chided reporters for being “worried about her shoes” during an “active and ongoing natural disaster.”

