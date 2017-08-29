Twitter Flooded With Jokes As Melania Trump Wears Heels To See Harvey

As a former fashion model, Melania Trump certainly knows how to dress — but maybe not quite for this occasion.

Photos and video snapped of the First Lady beside President Donald Trump Monday evening showed the couple clad in khaki and black as they departed for Texas to survey relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. [Read more].

While all may agree it’s great that they’re going, the Internet on Tuesday seemed have much more to say about the First Lady’s attire — particularly her spiky 5-inch stiletto heels — as Twitter flooded with jokes.

Here are just a few:

I'm confused. Is Melania flying Marine One or is there a Top Gun reunion in Texas? pic.twitter.com/sdprlZDqq0 — EmperorTrump (@US_EmperorTrump) August 29, 2017

Why are y'all hatin' on Melania? High heels are necessary to walk thru puddles and to step over the little people floating in the water — Imjustsayinh (@imjustsayinh) August 29, 2017

Live look at Melania Trump offering assistance in Houston: pic.twitter.com/IumsriGojS — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 29, 2017

Seems Melania has been promoted from flight attendant to pilot. Marine One pic.twitter.com/iAAwZfzts8 — Lucy Amato (@realLucyAmato) August 29, 2017

To be fair, reports out later Tuesday stated she’d changed on the plane into sensible sneakers. Good call.

Melania Trump’s office, in a statement released to CNN, chided reporters for being “worried about her shoes” during an “active and ongoing natural disaster.”