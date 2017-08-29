Michigan Woman Gets Life For Murder In Parrot Case

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A 49-year-old Michigan woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man’s pet parrot.

Glenna Duram of Sand Lake learned her sentence Monday after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge last month.

Forty-six-year-old Martin Duram was shot five times in May 2015. Glenna Duram suffered a head wound in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt, but survived.

Martin Duram’s ex-wife, Christina Keller, has said that after the slaying, the pet parrot, Bud, repeated “don’t (expletive) shoot” in Martin Duram’s voice. Keller took ownership of the bird after Martin Duram’s death.

Glenna Duram’s attorney plans to appeal.

According to reports, Glenna Duram became her husband’s caregiver after he was seriously injured in an automobile accident in the 1990s.

The couple fought often, family members said. It had never before turned physical, but documents obtained by TV reporters allege that Glenna Duram had often joked about waiting for her husband to die.

What were described as suicide notes, allegedly written by the wife, were found in the home following the shootings.

