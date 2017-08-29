Auto Parts Company Expanding To Supply Indiana GM Plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) – An auto parts supplier says it will expand its Indiana operations to provide components for the General Motors truck assembly plant in Fort Wayne.
Android Industries plans to spend nearly $15 million on expanding its current Fort Wayne factory and opening a new plant nearby for sister company Avancez. The suburban Detroit-based companies said Tuesday they expect to start expanded production next summer and add about 300 jobs by the end of 2018.
Android says it will produce headliners, radiator modules, consoles and other parts under new contracts with GM. Android now has about 70 workers in Fort Wayne.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says it offered Android up to $2 million in conditional tax credits and up to $200,000 in training grants for the expansion.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.