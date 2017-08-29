TRACKING HARVEY: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Steelers Acquire Tight End Vance McDonald From 49ers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have added depth at tight end, acquiring Vance McDonald and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick from San Francisco. The Steelers sent a fourth-round pick to the 49ers.

McDonald caught 24 passes for San Francisco in 2016, setting career highs with 391 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he wants more consistency at tight end. Pittsburgh released Ladarius Green in March, leaving a group that includes Jesse James, Xavier Grimble and David Johnson.

San Francisco drafted McDonald in the second round in 2013. McDonald has struggled with drops during his four NFL seasons but averaged 16.3 yards a catch last season, the highest among San Francisco regulars.
