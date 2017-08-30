TRACKING HARVEY: Donate| Trump Visits Texas|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Detroit Woman Disappears On Way To Doctor’s Appointment

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are asking the public for help locating a 62-year-old woman who went missing on her way to a doctor’s appointment.

mary williams Detroit Woman Disappears On Way To Doctors Appointment

Mary Williams was reported missing in Detroit on Aug. 29, 2017 (police handout)

Police say Mary Williams was last seen by her daughter around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home in the 13500 block of E. State Fair, near Schoenherr. Her daughter told police that Williams left the location in route to a doctor’s appointment but never returned home. Later, her daughter notified the doctor’s office and was told that her mother did not make it to her appointment.

Williams is described as a black female with a dark complexion, 5-feet tall and 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue denim cap with rhinestones, black and gray shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

Williams is said to be in good physical condition but she suffers from a mental health disorder.

Anyone who sees Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5940.

