Detroit Woman Disappears On Way To Doctor’s Appointment

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are asking the public for help locating a 62-year-old woman who went missing on her way to a doctor’s appointment.
Police say Mary Williams was last seen by her daughter around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home in the 13500 block of E. State Fair, near Schoenherr. Her daughter told police that Williams left the location in route to a doctor’s appointment but never returned home. Later, her daughter notified the doctor’s office and was told that her mother did not make it to her appointment.
Williams is described as a black female with a dark complexion, 5-feet tall and 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue denim cap with rhinestones, black and gray shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.
Williams is said to be in good physical condition but she suffers from a mental health disorder.
Anyone who sees Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5940.