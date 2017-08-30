TRACKING HARVEY: Donate| Trump Visits Texas|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Elliott Appeal To NFL Over Domestic Case Headed For 2nd Day

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of his six-game suspension for domestic violence is headed for a second day with no timeline for completion of the hearing.

The appeal before arbitrator Harold Henderson is held at an undisclosed location. The NFL suspended its 2016 rushing leader after concluding he was physically abusive toward his then-girlfriend in Ohio last summer. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case.

The league’s letter detailing the suspension also noted video of Elliott pulling down a woman’s shirt and exposing her breast during a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas. The NFL said it wasn’t considered in the six-game ban, but indicated a pattern of poor behavior.

Elliott, who had 1,631 yards rushing as a rookie, made his only appearance of the preseason last week at home against Oakland.

___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch