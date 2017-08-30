Authorities Searching For Heavily Tattooed Escaped Inmate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP/WWJ) – Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands.
The U.S. Marshals’ New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force says 42-year-old Eric Judkins was an inmate at a halfway house in Manchester. He failed to return to the facility on Monday night.
Judkins was serving part of a 27-month sentence for assault on a fellow inmate in federal prison. Authorities say the assault happened while Judkins was serving a 17½-year sentence for a 1999 bank robbery.
Judkins is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and around 160 pounds with brown eyes. US Marshals say he has a history of violence, and warned the public not to approach him.
Anyone who sees this man should call local law enforcement immediately or email a tip to the US Marshals at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.
