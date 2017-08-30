TRACKING HARVEY: Donate| Trump Visits Texas|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

New Company Allows You To Rent Detroit Lions Uniforms

Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Rep The Squad

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Growing up, I was a huge fans of jerseys. All I wanted for Christmas was a new jersey, whether it was Grant Hill, Barry Sanders or Michael Jordan.

There was only one little problem: Jerseys aren’t cheap.

A new company called “Rep the Squad” will allow you to buy a monthly subscription to pick what jersey you want to wear until you send it back for a new one. It costs $19.95 a month for adults and $16.95 for children.

Essentially, this jersey program is what Netflix was when it first started.

As of today the company only has jerseys for the 49ers, Seahawks and your Detroit Lions.

According to ESPN.com:

If a fan returns the jersey with dirt, Watkins says that’s expected — they are immediately dry cleaned at the company’s expense.

“There will be a charge, however, if a [Oakland] Raiders jersey were to come back all cut up,” Watkins joked.

The Seattle-based company is backed by Madrona Venture Group, one of the earliest Amazon investors and Maveron, which is was co-founded by Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz. Athlete investors include Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and Los Angeles Chargers tackle Russell Okung.

Rep the Squad already has thousands of jerseys, which include home, road and alternate uniforms. For example, there are five different Barry Sanders uniforms that you can rent.

For the Lions you can rent Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Eric Ebron, Golden Tate, Ziggy Ansah, Jarrad Davis, Marvin Jones, Matthew Stafford and Theo Riddick.

This might be the most brilliant idea for fans ever. Would you buy a subscription?

