3 Sought After Teens Robbed Along River Trail In Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Authorities are searching for three young suspects who robbed a trio of teens along the Clinton River Trails in Rochester Hills.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the crime occurred at around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday as the teens were walking along a path north of Hamlin Rd., just west of Crooks Rd.

Deputies say the victims — who are residents of Troy and Rochester Hills — reported they were on the pathway taking pictures with their cell phones when three unknown people riding bikes stole their phones and wallets.

One of the suspects showed the butt of a gun which was concealed in his front pocket. The victims complied with the suspects’ demands and were not injured during the robbery.

Deputies searched the area, also trying to track the stolen cell phones, but couldn’t find them.

Suspect number one was described as a black male around 20 years old and 6’2” tall with a thin build and tattoos on his arms and neck. He was wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Suspect two was a white male, around 16-17 years old 5’7” with a medium build. He had curly blonde hair with a light goatee and was wearing a white hat, baggy shorts and a baggy shirt.

Suspect three is a Hispanic female, around 14-15 years old with a light complexion and long brown hair. She was wearing black leggings.

The case has been forward to OCSO detectives for further investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4951​​.