Al Avila: Our Scouts Project Grayson Long To Be A Starter At The Major League Level

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced today they have acquired righthanded pitcher Grayson Long and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Justin Upton.
Long, 23, is ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the Angels system by Baseball America and the ninth-best prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. In 26 starts this season between Single A Inland Empire and Double A Mobile, the 6-5, 230 lbs. righthander has compiled an 8-8 record with a 2.69 ERA (133.2IP/40ER), 125 strikeouts, a 1.17 WHIP and a .232 opponents batting average. Long, who was named to the Southern League All-Star Team earlier this season, currently leads all Southern League pitchers with a 2.52 ERA (121.2IP/34ER), while he is fourth with a .226 opponents batting average and fifth with a 1.13 WHIP. He also ranks fourth among Southern League starting pitchers with 10.50 baserunners allowed per nine innings.
“Grayson has been a standout player this season in the Southern League, that features some of the best prospects in baseball,” said Al Avila, Tigers Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Grayson is a workhorse-type starter who throws strikes and has a great makeup. Our scouts project him to be a starter at the Major League level. As for Justin Upton, he has been a consummate professional in his time here, and the Tigers wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”
A third round draft pick by the Angels out of Texas A&M University in the 2015 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Long has posted a 13-13 record with a 3.05 ERA (218.1IP/74ER) and 217 strikeouts in 54 career minor league appearances, including 53 starts. Long was named to the Midwest League All-Star Team as a member of the Burlington Bees in 2016.
Upton, 30, has a .279 (128×459) batting average with a .904 OPS, 81 runs scored, 37 doubles, 28 home runs and 94 RBI over 125 games this season. Over two seasons with the Tigers, Upton has batted .260 (268×1029) with 162 runs scored, 65 doubles, 59 home runs and 181 RBI in 278 games.
The angels have one of the worst minor league systems in baseball, so their 8th or 9th top prospect is more like a 17th to 20th best prospect of a quality baseball teams minor league system. Probably no more than a # 5 starter and will wind up as a middle reliever bouncing between AAA and Tigers.