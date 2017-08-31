Caught On Camera: Masked Men Rob Dearborn Beauty Shop At Gunpoint

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police are hoping the public can help identify a group of masked men who were caught on camera robbing a beauty supply store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Kay Beauty Supply on Wyoming Avenue, just south of Tireman Avenue.

Police say the suspects — four wearing face masks and one without a mask — were armed with shotguns and handguns as entered the store and demanded that the employees hand over the cash from the register and safe. The suspects also took numerous beauty product items.

After the robbery, the suspects exited the business and fled in a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was reported stolen prior to the robbery.

No shots were fired during the incident, but the employees sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“Crimes of this nature are particularly disturbing because the suspects showed no regard for the safety of the employees,” Police Chief Ron Haddad said in a statement. “Crimes like this will not be tolerated. We are urging the public to come forward with information regarding this incident.”

Police have released footage from the store’s surveillance system that shows the crime in progress.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, or who has any other information, is asked to contact police at 313-943-2241. You can also submit tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A cash reward is being offered in the case.