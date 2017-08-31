Four West Nile Virus Human Cases Confirmed In Michigan

OAKLAND (WWJ) — The first human cases of West Nile Virus for 2017 have been confirmed in the state.

The Michigan Department of Health has confirmed four cases — two residents of Montcalm County, a resident in Oakland County and one in Macomb County. All have been hospitalized with a neurological disease.

The health department says mosquito activity is high throughout the state right now.

In July, the first positive test of West Nile Virus was reported in Oakland County. However, there were no human cases known at that time.

To protect yourself against mosquito bites, use insect repellent with DEET. Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants and socks when outdoors, and repair any holes in screens or cracks in windows to keep mosquitoes outside.

Symptoms associated with West Nile Virus are fever, headache and other aches or pains. The symptoms can last anywhere between a few days to a few weeks. If you experience any of these symptoms then you need to contact your doctor.

“Most people that are infected by West Nile Virus wouldn’t experience any symptoms what so ever,” Mark Hansel, Oakland County Health Department chief of environmental health, told WWJ in July. “Those that are most (effected) are typically over the age of 50 but it can be present in all age groups.”