Hungry? Take On American Coney Island’s Coney Dog Eating Challenge

DETROIT (WWJ) – An iconic Detroit coney restaurant is looking for champion eaters.

The seventh annual American Coney Island Coney Dog Eating Challenge is set for Thursday, Aug. 31 and registration is open for competitors who are hungry to earn the title of coney dog eating champion.

The main event: Competitors will go dog-to-dog to see who can eat the most loaded coneys — hot dog, chili, onions, mustard and bun — in 10 minutes.

There will also be a challenge heat between teams from the Detroit Police, Detroit Fire and Windsor Fire Departments.

The current record held by three-time champion (2014, 2015, 2016) Matt Holowicki of Plymouth is 20 coneys. Holowicki will be retired this year to be one of the celebrity judges along with former coney champ , DeSean Whipdog Whipple, so the competition is guaranteed a new champion this year.

This year’s champion will receive a coney championship belt as well as prizes from a variety of local retailers, restaurants and other supporters, including one year of free meals at American Coney Island.

Registration is open for competitors who are hungry to earn the title of American Coney Island Coney Dog Eating Champion. Cost is $15 at the door. The event is open to the public with a suggested $5 donation.

Proceeds will benefit the Detroit Police Fund and Detroit Firemen’s Benevolent Fund.

The law enforcement heat is set to take place at 5:30 p.m., with the main event kicking off around 5:45 p.m.

For more information, call 586-219-0995.