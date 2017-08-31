Woman Rescued From Water Near Belle Isle Bridge

DETROIT (WWJ) – Heroic efforts were displayed on the Detroit River this morning.
Officers from the Detroit Police Department’s Harbormaster station rescued a woman who apparently jumped off the Belle Isle Bridge around 9 a.m. Thursday.
“Basically we got a phone call that somebody jumped off the bridge,” Officer David Lopez told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. “We jumped in boat two and immediately went in the area. Officers were on the bridge pointing where she was at and we went over there and retrieved her.”
The woman was located just minutes after she went into the water, near the bridge. When she was pulled from the water, she wasn’t wearing any shoes.
Emergency crews performed CPR on the woman before she was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital; her current condition is unknown.
Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
