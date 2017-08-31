Roseville School Employee Accused Of Sexting Young Students

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A Roseville school employee is under investigation for sexting with some current and former students.

Police say the employee, the high school junior varsity soccer coach, sent inappropriate messages to young girls.

Officials say the coach is no longer working in any capacity or allowed on school premises. He was also instructed to have no further contact with any students as the investigation continues.

School administrators say they notified police as soon as they were aware of the allegations. Officials are currently contacting all families that had a student who participated in girl’s soccer during the 2017 spring season.

“Roseville High School prides itself on providing the best adult leaders in the classroom and in athletics,” administrators said in a statement. “We expect our staff to uphold the high standards required to work with our students.”

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and the ages of the victims, police are not releasing any further details at this time.

Any other victims who may have come in contact with the coach are asked to come forward and contact police at 586-447-4510.

If no additional victims come forward, police say the case could be presented to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges early next week.