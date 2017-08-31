Teachers Wanted: Detroit Schools Holding Hiring Fair Thursday

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re a teacher looking for employment, here’s a chance to get a job on the spot.
The Detroit Public Schools Community District is holding a recruitment fair Thursday, looking for highly-qualified and certified educators to fill open positions.
The event is being held Aug. 31 at Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine, 571 Mack Ave., between 5 and 7 p.m.
Applications are being accepted for all teaching positions, but there’s a critical need for teachers in the following areas:
• Mathematics
• Science/Integrated Science
• English Language Arts
• Special Education
• Music Education
• Spanish
• K-5 Elementary
Retirees in special education, math and world languages are encouraged to apply.
Interviews and on-the-spot conditional offers may be provided to qualified applicants.
For more information, visit detroitk12.org/employment.