TRACKING HARVEY: DonateDeath Toll Rising| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

Teachers Wanted: Detroit Schools Holding Hiring Fair Thursday

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re a teacher looking for employment, here’s a chance to get a job on the spot.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is holding a recruitment fair Thursday, looking for highly-qualified and certified educators to fill open positions.

The event is being held Aug. 31 at Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine, 571 Mack Ave., between 5 and 7 p.m.

Applications are being accepted for all teaching positions, but there’s a critical need for teachers in the following areas:

• Mathematics
• Science/Integrated Science
• English Language Arts
• Special Education
• Music Education
• Spanish
• K-5 Elementary

Retirees in special education, math and world languages are encouraged to apply.

Interviews and on-the-spot conditional offers may be provided to qualified applicants.

For more information, visit detroitk12.org/employment.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch