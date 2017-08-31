Detroit, Shooting, Police
Two Teen Girls Shot On Detroit’s Northwest Side

Filed Under: detroit, police, shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — Two teenage girls have been shot while driving on Detroit’s northwest side around 9:15 p.m. tonight.

It happened on Ilene Street, near the Lodge, when the victims were driving with their father. A group of people are said to have begun firing gun shots at each other, inadvertently striking the girls.

The 17-year-old girl was hit in her body and 16-year-old grazed. Their father drove both daughters to a hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

There is currently no description of the suspect or suspects.

This incident is still under investigation.

