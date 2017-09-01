Apple Set To Unveil Sleek New iPhone 8

SAN FRANCISCO (WWJ/AP) – It’s the most highly-anticipated tech product launch of the fall. Apple management will be taking the wraps off the iPhone 8 on September 12.

The company sent out invitations Thursday the date for an annual post-Labor Day showcase.

Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device’s 10th anniversary.

Apple’s invitation seemed to hint that something colorful is in store as it presented a multi-hued depiction of the company’s famous logo. That choice will likely spur speculation that Apple’s new phone will feature a screen with organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, which will display more vivid colors than previous models. Rival phones from Samsung already use OLED.

Tech analysts say Apple’s new flagship smartphone is expected to switch to an all glass design. The Home button will be gone, but there is talk about whether Touch ID might still survive on the back — perhaps under the Apple logo. Look for the iPhone 8 to sport advanced new cameras supporting Apple’s AR ambitions and facial recognition.

Apple will also likely announce upgrades to last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

There have also been reports that the company intends to show off an upgrade to its Apple TV streaming box that will be capable of handling ultra-high definition, or 4K, video.

It’s Apple’s first event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

