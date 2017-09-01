Bus Stops Being Moved From Closed Northland Shopping Mall

SOUTHFIELD (AP) – A dozen public bus stops are being relocated from the closed Northland Center to areas near the former shopping mall.
Changes are scheduled to take place between Saturday and Monday.
Northland Center is in Southfield, just north of Detroit. The mall closed permanently in 2015.
Officials with Detroit’s Transportation department, the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation and city of Southfield have been working for months to develop a plan to end bus service to the mall.
Officials say the new bus stop locations are in well-lit, central locations.
The Detroit Transportation department says the changes allow for expanded bus service to new destinations.
