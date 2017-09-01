Elderly Detroit Man Disappears After Doctor’s Appointment

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating an elderly man who disappeared on his way home from a doctor’s appointment.
Eddie King Jr. was last seen on August 31 around 2:15 p.m. at Henry Ford Hospital, on W. Grand Boulevard off the Lodge Freeway. Police say the 76-year-old went to a doctor’s appointment and never returned home.
King is described as a black male with a medium complexion and medium build, 5’11” tall and 185-195 lbs., with brown eyes, short black hair and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black felt Kango hat, black jacket, gray/royal blue striped button up short sleeve silk shirt, gray silk pants and two-toned light and dark tan colored shoes.
King is said to be in good physical condition but he suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information King’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5340.