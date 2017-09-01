Highland Park Police To Host Bike Ride For Hurricane Harvey Relief

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) — Highland Park Police Chief Kevin Coney is inviting slow rollers — and anyone else who likes to bike — to join him in a ride this weekend to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Coney is hosting a community bike ride that sets off from the Highland Park Fire Station Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

“Right around 8 a.m. we’ll start taking registration from people, the names and how many people we got,” Coney told WWJ Newsradio 950. “We’ll give away donuts, coffee, we’ll have a DJ and a little small thing of food that we’ll have here just for the ride.”

It costs $5 to participate in the event, with all of the proceeds going towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The route will travel through the Dequindre Cut with a police escort.

Coney says what happened in Houston was “tragic” but if everybody works together then the city will come out on top in the end.

“That’s a tragic situation but if everybody comes together it’ll be okay,” Coney said. “One hand holding the other hand will make it a stronger place to be at.”