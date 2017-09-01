Man Arraigned On Charges In Western Michigan Horse Barn Fire

Tigers' Fulmer To Miss Time With Recurring Numbness In Hand "We're going to have him see Dr. James Andrews in about a week, and he won't start again until after that," manager Brad Ausmus said.

Verlander Speaks For First Time Following Trade, Thanks Detroit"I want to thank everyone here in Detroit from the front office to all of my teams and especially the fans, the way you guys have treated me over the last (13) years has been so special to me."