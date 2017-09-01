Detroit Tigers, Michael Fulmer, MLB, Brad Ausmus
Tigers’ Fulmer To Miss Time With Recurring Numbness In Hand

By Dave Hogg

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer will miss at least two starts with recurring numbness in his pitching hand.

Fulmer, Detroit’s unquestioned No. 1 pitcher after the trade of Justin Verlander, has been bothered by the problem for most of the season, and it’s gotten worse in the second half.

“We’re going to have him see Dr. James Andrews in about a week, and he won’t start again until after that,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “If something needs to be done, we want to get a jump on it so that he’s ready for next season.”

Fulmer is 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA in his second season with the Tigers. Last year, he went 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA and won the American League’s Jackie Robinson Award.

Rookie Chad Bell will make his first major league start on Sunday in Fulmer’s spot.

