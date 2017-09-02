DETROIT (WWJ) – The grand opening of Little Caesars Arena is just days away, and the excitement in Detroit couldn’t be higher.

Everyone has been waiting all summer to see inside the world-class arena with their own eyes — and that’s about to happen.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Tuesday and the public is invited on a tour Sept. 9, three days before Kid Rock’s concert is its first ticketed event. The Red Wings left nearby Joe Louis Arena after spring and make their Little Caesars Arena debut Sept. 23 against Boston in a preseason game. The Pistons, who are bolting from The Palace of Auburn Hills, will take the court Oct. 4 against Charlotte in an exhibition game.

But with a new arena comes new rules. Olympia Entertainment has released a list of eight things to know for your visit to Little Caesars Arena, along with a parking guide and maps of the Via concourses, which are open to the public.

8 Things To Know Before Visiting Little Caesars Arena

1. With all the excitement and development in The District Detroit and beyond, there will be noticeable signs of progress – and ongoing construction. Plan to arrive early when attending an event and enjoy one of four Little Caesars Arena restaurants – open on event and non-event days – or any one of the establishments in the area.

2. Pre-paid parking ensures you a spot in the lot or garage of your choice. Check out Ticketmaster.com, Parkwhiz.com or The District Detroit app – soon to be available – to secure your parking before you arrive. Most Olympia Development lots are credit card only.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PARKING MAP (.pdf format)

3. The District Detroit App, presented by XFINITY, will be launched prior to the first ticketed event. The App will be the go-to tool for fans visiting Little Caesars Arena and the surrounding area.

Get an inside look at the upcoming @DistrictDetroit App that will give fans all the tools needed to navigate @LCA_Detroit. pic.twitter.com/NvlleAe64W — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 1, 2017

4. Ridesharing drop-off and pickup for services such as Uber are on the I-75 service drive between Park Street and Woodward Avenue.

5. For the comfort and safety of our guests, Little Caesars Arena and its surrounding areas are non-smoking. There’s also no re-entry to the arena — once you exit, you’re out.

6. The Little Caesars Arena bag policy allows soft-sided bags and briefcases smaller than 14” x 14” by 6”. Diaper bags and medical bags are permitted as well. Hard-sided bags of any kind are prohibited. All persons and bags exiting or entering the arena are subject to inspection.

7. Doors to Little Caesars Arena generally open 1.5 hours prior to start time for Red Wings and Pistons games and will vary for concerts and other shows – check event details for more information.

8. The Little Caesars Arena Via concourse is open to the public on most days. Guests will pass through security screening to enter the facility.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW STREET LEVEL CONCOURSE MAP (.pdf format)

CLICK HERE TO VIEW UPPER LEVEL CONCOURSE MAP (.pdf format)