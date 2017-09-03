Tigers’ GM Al Avila Talking Transition Period For Team, Fulmer Injury

DETROIT (97.1 THE TICKET) – Asked what’s new with the Tigers, General Manager Al Avila said, “preparing for the future.”

With so much of the focus on J.V. leaving, in the process acquiring a number of new players and prospects, Avila talked to Pat Caputo live on The Ticket about Detroit Tigers’ transition period.

“I’d rather have a great major league team than a great farm system, don’t get me wrong, but you have to go in steps — in order to continue to build and be successful you have to have a good farm system because that will be your future major league club,” said Avila.

The Tigers are currently in 4th place in the American League behind the Royals, Twins and first place Indians.

