Detroit, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne

Volunteers Sought To Help Rehab Buildings At Historic Fort

Filed Under: detroit, Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne, National Trust for Historic Preservation

DETROIT (AP) — Volunteers are being sought to help rehabilitate buildings at Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is working with the Historic Fort Wayne Coalition and other organizations on the effort.

Organizers say volunteers will learn basic preservation carpentry, masonry, painting, and window repair skills. The program runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The site in southwest Detroit features an 1848 limestone barracks building, a military star-shaped fort, commanding officers house, Spanish-American War guard house and the Tuskegee Airmen Museum.

The fort is on the National Register of Historic Places. The site also contains a Native American burial site dating back more than 1,000 years.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch