Westland Couple Charged In Break-In At Livonia Bowling Alley

WESTLAND (WWJ) – A Westland man suspected in a series of burglaries has been charged, along with his girlfriend, in a break-in at a Livonia bowling alley.

According to police, investigators found evidence to link 43-year-old Michael Kowalski and 43-year-old Rita Cracchiolo to a burglary at Merri-Bowl Lanes on Five Mile Road during which an ATM was broken into.

Michael Kowalski and Rita Cracchiolo (Photos: Livonia police)

Livonia police took Kowalski into custody after they allegedly caught him in the act breaking into a Canton Township business on Sept. A short time later Cracchiolo was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at the couple’s apartment.

Both were charged in 16th District Court with breaking and entering, larceny in a building and possession of burglar’s tools. Kowalski was also charged with habitual offender – 4th offense. Bond was set at $1 million cash or surety for Kowalski and $50,000 for Cracchiolo is being held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

A preliminary exam date has been set for September 21st in the 16th District Court.

According to Livonia police, investigators have also linked Kowalski to several other business burglaries occurring over the last several months in several other communities. Details of those alleged crimes were not immediately released.

