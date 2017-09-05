Missing 20-Year-Old Michigan Woman May Be In Danger

Filed Under: Grand Rapids, missing person

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – An endangered missing alert has been issued for a 20-year-old woman who disappeared over the weekend.

jasmin brickey Missing 20 Year Old Michigan Woman May Be In Danger

Jasmin Brickey (Photo: Grand Rapids police)

Jasmin Cheyenne Brickey was last seen at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Division Ave. and Withey St. in Grand Rapids. After that, police say, she sent several messages to family and friends indicating she may be in danger. Her phone is now turned off.

Brickey is 6’1” tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans with holes in the thighs, black sandals, a white shirt and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The Grand Rapids Police Department’s Family Services Team is currently investigating her disappearance. No further details have been released.

Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 616-456-3403 or the Silent Observer anonymous tip line at 616-774-2345. Tipsters may also submit information online at www.silentobserver.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch