Missing 20-Year-Old Michigan Woman May Be In Danger

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – An endangered missing alert has been issued for a 20-year-old woman who disappeared over the weekend.

Jasmin Cheyenne Brickey was last seen at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Division Ave. and Withey St. in Grand Rapids. After that, police say, she sent several messages to family and friends indicating she may be in danger. Her phone is now turned off.

Brickey is 6’1” tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans with holes in the thighs, black sandals, a white shirt and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The Grand Rapids Police Department’s Family Services Team is currently investigating her disappearance. No further details have been released.

Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 616-456-3403 or the Silent Observer anonymous tip line at 616-774-2345. Tipsters may also submit information online at www.silentobserver.org.