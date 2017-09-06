Armed Standoff In Livingston County Ends Without Incident

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An armed standoff Wednesday in Livingston County ended peacefully, with the subject taken into custody for further evaluation.
Officers from the County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in Putnam Township after receiving a tip from police in Plymouth that a man, possibly suicidal, was headed there.
When they arrived at the home, the man got out of his car with a gun.
After a nearly two-hour negotiation, the man surrendered to police and was placed in protective custody.
