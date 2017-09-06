‘Boomer And Carton’ Radio Host Craig Carton Arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say New York sports radio host Craig Carton faces fraud charges for engaging in a ticket-selling scam after accumulating gambling debts.

Conspiracy and securities fraud charges were unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday against the host of WFAN-AM’s “Boomer and Carton” show.

In a civil case, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Carton in mid-2016 solicited investments in ticket reselling enterprises after he accrued millions of dollars’ worth of gambling-related debts.

The 48-year-old Carton, who lives in Manhattan, has hosted the sports-themed radio program broadcast on WFAN since 2007 with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Carton was not on the air Wednesday. It was unclear who will represent Carton in court.

CBS, which owns WFAN, says in its story about Carton’s arrest that it is cooperating with authorities.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

