Farmington Road Shuts Down Following Gunfire

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – Authorities have closed a portion of Farmington Road in West Bloomfield to investigate reports of a gunshot fired.
The situation developed just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at a home along Farmington Road between Walnut Lake and Bantry Road.
Chief Micheal Patton tells WWJ the scene is secure and an investigation is now underway, but there is no ongoing situation.
No injuries have been reported.
Until the all clear is given, Farmington Road remains closed between between Walnut Lake and Bantry Road.
