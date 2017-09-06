Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Gets A Special Edition Sneaker [PHOTOS]

Filed Under: New England Patriots, Nike, Robert Kraft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a bit of a sneaker junkie who even wore a pair with his suit when he visited the White House.

Now he has a new, special edition pair of Nikes bearing his initials. The shoe will retail for $140. Kraft says in a signed note on the Nike website that proceeds from the sales will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

Timed for release on the morning of the team’s Thursday night opener, the new Nike Air Force Ultra Flyknit Low RKK is gray with blue and red trim to match the Patriots colors. It comes with five removable patches featuring team slogans and logos and includes Kraft’s initials “R.K.K.” on a piece of chrome trim.

A previous version was released in black in November.

Kraft is commonly seen on the field before games wearing sneakers along with his business suit. Says tight end Rob Gronkowski: “He’s always looking smooth and he always has a nice pair of kicks going with his suits.”
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch