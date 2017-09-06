Teen Charged With Murder In Stepfather’s Shooting Death

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 17-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his stepfather has been charged with murder.
Jaden McCallum was arraiged Tuesday on charges of open murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of 46-year-old Algernon Moore.
The shooting took place over the Labor Day holiday weekend, around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, in the 16800 block of Ward. Police say the two were arguing when McCallum pulled out a handgun and fatally shot Moore. The teen then fled the scene and was briefly on the run before being taken into custody.
McCallum has been remanded to jail. He’s due back in court on September 19 for a probable cause conference, followed by a preliminary exam on Sept. 25.