Get Into Cedar Point For FREE On Sunday

Filed Under: Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WWJ) – Cedar Point is celebrating one last day of summer and thanking first responders, members of the military and grandparents with free admission on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Free Admission for Military & First Responders
First responders (paramedics, firefighters, EMS, police) and active, retired and honorably-discharged members of the military receive free admission when they present valid ID (first responder ID, Active Duty ID, Retired Personnel ID, VA ID or a copy of DD-214 discharge papers) at any park ticket window.

First responders and military members can also purchase additional friends and family tickets for just $19.99 each (up to 6), plus applicable taxes.

Free Admission for Grandparents
Sept. 10 is National Grandparents Day, and all grandparents can receive one free admission when accompanied with a paid ticket or season passholder. The free admission can be redeemed at any park ticket window.

Cedar Point will be closed Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9 and will reopen on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The park’s annual fall festival of fright, HalloWeekends, returns Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29. For a complete operating schedule, visit cedarpoint.com.

