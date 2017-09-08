Detroit Police Continue To Investigate July Shooting After Argument

DETROIT (WWJ) — The search continues for the gunman who opened fire on a man riding his bike with a friend.
The incident happened in Detroit near Woodrow Wilson and Webb on July 16. Police say the 45-year-old victim and his friend were on their bikes when a burgundy Jeep Liberty turned wide and almost hit them.
Police say the victim and the driver exchanged words and that’s when the suspect got out of his car and started shooting. The suspect fled the scene northbound on Woodrow Wilson. The vehicle is believed to be missing a rear bumper.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated but the search continues for the person who pulled the trigger.
If you have information on this incident call Detroit Police at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.