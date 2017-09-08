Detroit Police Seek Help In Locating Two Suspects In Non-Fatal Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying two men who are suspects in a non-fatal shooting on the city’s west side.
Police say a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in his residence in the 1500 block of Highland Road on Aug. 25. Two men were seen running away from the house after the victim was shot, and got into a black Pontiac G6 to flee the scene.
The residence was also set on fire while the victim was still inside. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.
If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police at (313) 596-1040 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.