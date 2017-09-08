Erebus Is Looking For Talent Scary Enough To Make You ‘Wet Your Pants’

PONTIAC (WWJ) — Imagine reading a job posting that pays a bonus to any employee who makes a customer wet their pants. Sounds scary right? That’s what Erebus in Pontiac is looking for!
Erebus Haunted Attraction is kicking off its 18th season with an open casting call to find the area’s scariest people. Open casting calls are being held this weekend from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, and next weekend on the same days and times.
Erebus opens for the 2017 haunted house season on Sept. 22 and they’re hoping to find the scariest employees to staff this haunted attraction. The haunted house will remain open until Nov. 4.
As it was mentioned before, Erebus is advertising that the position “pays a bonus to any employee that makes a customer wet their pants.”
Erebus is located on S. Perry Street in Pontiac. The four-story haunted house held a Guinness World Record for largest walk-through haunted house from 2005-09.
For more information about Erebus, visit www.hauntedpontiac.com.