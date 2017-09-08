Erebus, Erebus Haunted House, Pontiac, Halloween, Haunted House

Erebus Is Looking For Talent Scary Enough To Make You ‘Wet Your Pants’

Filed Under: Erebus, Halloween, Haunted House, Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) — Imagine reading a job posting that pays a bonus to any employee who makes a customer wet their pants. Sounds scary right? That’s what Erebus in Pontiac is looking for!

erebus Erebus Is Looking For Talent Scary Enough To Make You Wet Your Pants

Erebus Haunted Attraction is holding casting calls this weekend and next weekend, looking for talent to make customers “wet their pants.”

Erebus Haunted Attraction is kicking off its 18th season with an open casting call to find the area’s scariest people. Open casting calls are being held this weekend from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, and next weekend on the same days and times.

Erebus opens for the 2017 haunted house season on Sept. 22 and they’re hoping to find the scariest employees to staff this haunted attraction. The haunted house will remain open until Nov. 4.

As it was mentioned before, Erebus is advertising that the position “pays a bonus to any employee that makes a customer wet their pants.”

Erebus is located on S. Perry Street in Pontiac. The four-story haunted house held a Guinness World Record for largest walk-through haunted house from 2005-09.

For more information about Erebus, visit www.hauntedpontiac.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch