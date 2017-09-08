Michigan Matters: Reading On The Riverfront

“Michigan Matters” will not be seen this Sunday because of special breaking news coverage of Hurricane Irma.
On Sunday, September 17th, “Michigan Matters” will return with an exclusive conversation as host Carol Cain interviews Dr. Nikolai Vitti, the Superintendent of the Detroit Public School Community District. He talks about coming home and working to fix the long troubled DPS school system.
Carol Cain and Pamela Moore (credit: Ken Bryant/CBS 62)Then, Pamela Moore, the president/CEO of the Detroit Public Schools Foundation, explains what the Foundation is doing to help DPS children through literacy and STEAM efforts.
Finally, Mark Wallace, the President and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy talks about the annual Reading on the Riverfront event and how developments on the riverfront are shaping up.