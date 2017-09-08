Michigan Matters: Reading On The Riverfront

Filed Under: Detroit Riverfront, Michigan Matters
Dt. Nikolai Vitti with CBS 62 Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain on Michigan Matters talks about coming home and his game plan for turning around the troubled district. (credit: Paul Pytlowany/CBS 62)

“Michigan Matters” will not be seen this Sunday because of special breaking news coverage of Hurricane Irma. 

On Sunday, September 17th, “Michigan Matters” will return with an exclusive conversation as host Carol Cain interviews Dr. Nikolai Vitti, the Superintendent of the Detroit Public School Community District.  He talks about coming home and working to fix the long troubled DPS school system.

mm pamela Michigan Matters: Reading On The Riverfront

Carol Cain and Pamela Moore (credit: Ken Bryant/CBS 62)

 

Carol Cain and Pamela Moore (credit: Ken Bryant/CBS 62)Then, Pamela Moore, the president/CEO of the Detroit Public Schools Foundation, explains what the Foundation is doing to help DPS children through literacy and STEAM efforts.

mm mark Michigan Matters: Reading On The Riverfront

Carol Cain and Mark Wallace (credit: Ken Bryant/CBS 62)

Finally, Mark Wallace, the President and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy talks about the annual Reading on the Riverfront event and how developments on the riverfront are shaping up.

More from Michigan Matters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch