Police: Man Shoots Driver Who Tried To Run Him Over

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police have been called to investigate a shooting in Southwest Detroit today.

Investigators say a man was shot after he tried to hit another man with his car. The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Friday at a gas station on West Vernor Highway near Woodmere and Sharon Streets.

Police say the man, who was walking, pulled out a gun and shot the driver. The driver was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The suspect is believed to be around 18-years-old, wearing glasses and a black T-shirt. If you have information on this incident you are urged to call police.

This incident remains under investigation.

