Purdue Pulls Off Crazy Trick Play For Long TD (VIDEO)

WEST LAFAYETTE — Odds are Purdue won’t contend for a Big Ten title this year or for at least a few more years. But it appears the program is moving in the right direction under new head coach Jeff Brohm.

The Boilermakers hung around with No. 17 Louisville last week, nearly pulling off what would have been possibly the biggest upset of the weekend. Purdue was able to build off last week’s nail-biting loss with a 44-21 victory over Ohio on Friday night. What led to Brohm’s first win in West Lafayette? Possibly this trick play.

With the game still close at 17-7 late in the second quarter, Purdue pulled out a double reverse flea flicker. Yes that’s right — a double reverse flea flicker. A type of play that you’d draw up in the backyard with your buddies, that almost always never works. However, this time it did as junior quarterback David Blough connected with junior tight end Cole Herdman for a 62 yard touchdown.

Check out the crazy trick play below!

DOUBLE. REVERSE. FLEA. FLICKER. Cole Herdman punctuates the @BoilerFootball trickeration with a 💯 end zone dive: https://t.co/mo7X0SEYOK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 9, 2017

Literally could not have gone any better for the Boilermakers. What a play!

The score gave the Boilermakers a three-score lead that they’d never surrender, eventually pushing the lead to 30 points in the second half.

Purdue still has a long way to go before they contend with the big boys of the Big Ten on a regular basis, but No. 8 Michigan will have to be on alert when they travel to Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 23. Especially if Brohm has some more tricks up his sleeves like tonight.