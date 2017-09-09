West Bloomfield, West Bloomfield Police, Drunk Driving, Moped Crash

Moped Driver Hospitalized After Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver Overnight

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) — A moped driver has been hospitalized after a drunk driver hit him early this morning in West Bloomfield.

A Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Maple when it struck a moped. The driver of the moped was transported to a nearby hospital following the accident. His condition is unknown at this time.

West Bloomfield Police say the crash occurred early this morning, with the accident shutting down the Maple Road and Halsted Road intersection for four hours. The intersection was closed from roughly 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The Jetta driver was arrested on the scene of the crash for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police did not share the blood alcohol level of the driver with WWJ Newsradio 950. The identities of the two involved in the accident was also not revealed.

