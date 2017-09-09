SEMCOG To Hold Public Meetings In Seven Different Counties

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments will hold public meetings in seven Metro Detroit counties, giving residents a chance to speak up about the funding for regional transportation.
The meetings begin on Monday, Sept. 11 and will run throughout the month of September. They will take place in seven different locations, including St. Clair, Washtenaw, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Wayne and Oakland counties.
WWJ Newsradio 950’s Chrystal Knight spoke with Kathleen Lomako, executive director of SEMCOG, who said these hearings will provide key information needed to make informed decisions on improving transportation issues.
“We are analyzing key data and trends, and we are also wanting to have a greater understanding of what the public’s perception of transportation issues are,” Lomako said. “Those will feed into the process and inform elected officials that make the decisions on what we invest in for the future.”
The public input meetings will also serve as an opportunity for locals to weigh in and give their thoughts on the development of the region’s long-range transportation plan.
The entire schedule with dates, times and locations can be found here.